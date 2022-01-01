Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve rice bowls

Oak on Camelback image

 

Oak on Camelback

111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Forbidden Rice Bowl$16.50
Black rice, edamame, carrots, snap peas, ginger, shiitake, coconut chili, brussel sprouts, charred broccolini. +chicken $6 +grilled steak $9 +salmon $8 +two seared scallops $6
More about Oak on Camelback
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ingo's Tasty Food

4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix

Avg 4.8 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl$10.00
sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, pepitas and sesaeme seeds, feta, soft boiled egg
More about Ingo's Tasty Food
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia

3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Rice Bowl$9.50
steamed basmati rice, chicken breast, broccoli, shaved corn, black beans, enchilada sauce and a dollop of creamy cucumber. Served with house made bagel chips
More about d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
Restaurant banner

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Rice Bowl$10.50
steamed basmati rice, chicken breast, broccoli, shaved corn, black beans, enchilada sauce and a dollop of creamy cucumber. Served with house made bagel chips
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
