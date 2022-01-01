Rice bowls in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Oak on Camelback
Oak on Camelback
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Forbidden Rice Bowl
|$16.50
Black rice, edamame, carrots, snap peas, ginger, shiitake, coconut chili, brussel sprouts, charred broccolini. +chicken $6 +grilled steak $9 +salmon $8 +two seared scallops $6
More about Ingo's Tasty Food
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ingo's Tasty Food
4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix
|Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl
|$10.00
sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, pepitas and sesaeme seeds, feta, soft boiled egg
More about d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Southwest Rice Bowl
|$9.50
steamed basmati rice, chicken breast, broccoli, shaved corn, black beans, enchilada sauce and a dollop of creamy cucumber. Served with house made bagel chips