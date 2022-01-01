Salmon in Phoenix

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve salmon

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sexy Salmon$10.50
Salmon Poke Bowl$15.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Arugula Salmon Cous Cous - SM$10.00
Organic Wild Arugula, cherry Tomato, Pepitas, Currant, Corn, Asiago, Smoked Salmon, CousCous, Tossed in Pesto Ranch Dressing
Arugula Salmon Cous Cous - LG$14.00
Organic Wild Arugula, cherry Tomato, Pepitas, Currant, Corn, Asiago, Smoked Salmon, CousCous, Tossed in Pesto Ranch Dressing
More about Nello's Pizza
Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (560 reviews)
Takeout
J55. Salmon Hand Roll$4.00
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap:
Salmon
J03. Crispy Salmon Skin Roll$6.99
Salmon Skin, Yamagobo, Cucumber served with Eel Sauce
J09. Spicy Salmon Roll$6.50
spicy salmon and cucumber
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Flatbread (togo)$15.50
Flatbread with smoked salmon, baby greens, red onion, cucumbers, feta, dill creme, everything seasoning
Move over bagel and lox!!
More about Little O's
Item pic

 

The Gladly

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Faroe Islands Salmon$29.00
Smashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Saffron Beurre Blanc, Crispy Fried Capers
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures
More about The Gladly
Item pic

 

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Salmon$11.00
king salmon / cucumber / jalapeño / sriracha
More about Kaizen
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Green Curry$19.99
Served on a bed of fresh spinach leaves
More about Thai E-San
Shinko Sushi House image

 

Shinko Sushi House

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon poke$14.95
Salmon, Seaweed salad, Spring mix, Avocado, Rice, House Poke sauce
Salmon Crunch$15.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado topping w/ Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce, Fried Onion
Salmon Roll$7.99
Salmon & avocado
More about Shinko Sushi House
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellowtail & Salmon Roll$17.00
Ora King salmon, yellowtail, soy paper
More about Buck &Rider
Lylo Swim Club image

 

Lylo Swim Club

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Salmon Poke$17.00
mango, cilantro, red onion, crispy garlic & shallots, creamy ponzu sauce
More about Lylo Swim Club
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tacos$12.95
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Item pic

 

EZBACHI #3

880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI SALMON BOWL$16.99
Wild caught fresh salmon filet grilled to perfection. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
ATLANTIC SALMON PLATE$19.99
Freshly wild caught grilled salmon grilled to perfection. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI #3
Item pic

 

Postino Arcadia

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$14.00
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
More about Postino Arcadia
Item pic

 

EZBACHI #1

1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON BOWL$16.99
Wild caught fresh salmon filet grilled to perfection. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
ATLANTIC SALMON PLATE$19.99
Freshly wild caught grilled salmon grilled to perfection. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
SALMON & LOBSTER$39.99
More about EZBACHI #1
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$15.95
More about Edgemont
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
All Salmon Half & Half Bagel$18.99
Split bagel with cream cheese, half topped with crumbled baked salmon; half topped with Nova lox and garnished with cucumber, red onion, tomato, olives, and capers
Smoked Salmon Tapas$14.99
Four (4) crispy latkes (potato pancakes) topped with a schmear of sour cream and a generous portion of sautéed Nova lox. Garnished with a tomato, cucumber, onion medley, and capers
Baked Salmon Plate$19.99
(Kippered) Salmon wood-fire smoked over a unique blend of hardwoods for an especially smoky flavor. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bene$15.75
cold smoked salmon | spinach | 2 poached eggs | hollandaise | capers | english muffin | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
Salmon Bowl$15.50
Side Cooked Atlantic Salmon$8.00
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Salmon Salad$18.00
Grilled, on mixed greens, bufala mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onion with basil dressing
Salmon Dill, Fresh$31.00
Creamy dill, sautéed broccolini, pasta
Salmon Dill Lunch$20.00
Creamy dill, sautéed broccolini, pasta of the day
More about Mancuso's
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$6.00
Salmon Filet, Sweet Teriyaki Sauce, Sushi Rice, Chili Pepper Bok Choy, Sriracha
Citrus Salmon$6.00
Salmon Filet, Citrus Honey Glaze, Cous Cous, Asparagus
More about Outlier Cafe
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$17.99
Salmon Marmalade Salad$15.99
More about Lookout Tavern
Vecina image

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$18.00
More about Vecina
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Toast$8.00
w/sprouted rye toast and goat cheese
More about LGO Grocery
Item pic

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Superfood$21.00
Cranberry-Walnut Quinoa, Avocado Sauce, Salmon** Fillet Grazed with Sweet Chile Vinaigrette
More about 32 Shea
Item pic

 

Bop & Roll

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bop$13.99
A generous portion of Grilled Salmon served over rice with steamed Vegetables and House Teriyaki Sauce
More about Bop & Roll
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Central

5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$14.00
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
More about Postino Central
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Smoked Salmon$8.00
Salmon Bene$15.75
cold smoked salmon | spinach | 2 poached eggs | hollandaise | capers | english muffin | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
Salmon Bowl$15.50
More about Breakfast Club
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki

1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$11.95
More about Ahipoki
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chu Chee Salmon$21.95
Panang curry in coconut milk, batter-fried salmon, bell pepper, asparagus (if not in season, sub asparagus with snow pea), shitake mushroom and lime leaves
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Spiced Salmon Pasta$27.00
bell peppers, garlic, linguini
Smoked Salmon Toast$13.00
dill caper cream cheese, fried capers, shaved red onion, chive, sunny side up egg
More about Match Market
Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi

2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Salmon & Shrimp Combo$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
GF - Salmon Nigiri$6.50
*Tis' the Salmon Roll$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi

