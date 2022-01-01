Salmon in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve salmon
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Sexy Salmon
|$10.50
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$15.00
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$7.00
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Arugula Salmon Cous Cous - SM
|$10.00
Organic Wild Arugula, cherry Tomato, Pepitas, Currant, Corn, Asiago, Smoked Salmon, CousCous, Tossed in Pesto Ranch Dressing
|Arugula Salmon Cous Cous - LG
|$14.00
Organic Wild Arugula, cherry Tomato, Pepitas, Currant, Corn, Asiago, Smoked Salmon, CousCous, Tossed in Pesto Ranch Dressing
BBQ • SUSHI
Seoul BBQ & Sushi
11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix
|J55. Salmon Hand Roll
|$4.00
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap:
Salmon
|J03. Crispy Salmon Skin Roll
|$6.99
Salmon Skin, Yamagobo, Cucumber served with Eel Sauce
|J09. Spicy Salmon Roll
|$6.50
spicy salmon and cucumber
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Smoked Salmon Flatbread (togo)
|$15.50
Flatbread with smoked salmon, baby greens, red onion, cucumbers, feta, dill creme, everything seasoning
Move over bagel and lox!!
The Gladly
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Faroe Islands Salmon
|$29.00
Smashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Saffron Beurre Blanc, Crispy Fried Capers
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
|Spicy Salmon
|$11.00
king salmon / cucumber / jalapeño / sriracha
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Salmon Green Curry
|$19.99
Served on a bed of fresh spinach leaves
Shinko Sushi House
1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix
|Salmon poke
|$14.95
Salmon, Seaweed salad, Spring mix, Avocado, Rice, House Poke sauce
|Salmon Crunch
|$15.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado topping w/ Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce, Fried Onion
|Salmon Roll
|$7.99
Salmon & avocado
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Yellowtail & Salmon Roll
|$17.00
Ora King salmon, yellowtail, soy paper
Lylo Swim Club
400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Garlic Salmon Poke
|$17.00
mango, cilantro, red onion, crispy garlic & shallots, creamy ponzu sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Salmon Tacos
|$12.95
EZBACHI #3
880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix
|TERIYAKI SALMON BOWL
|$16.99
Wild caught fresh salmon filet grilled to perfection. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
|ATLANTIC SALMON PLATE
|$19.99
Freshly wild caught grilled salmon grilled to perfection. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
Postino Arcadia
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
|Smoked Salmon
|$14.00
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
EZBACHI #1
1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix
|SALMON BOWL
|$16.99
Wild caught fresh salmon filet grilled to perfection. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
|ATLANTIC SALMON PLATE
|$19.99
Freshly wild caught grilled salmon grilled to perfection. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
|SALMON & LOBSTER
|$39.99
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|All Salmon Half & Half Bagel
|$18.99
Split bagel with cream cheese, half topped with crumbled baked salmon; half topped with Nova lox and garnished with cucumber, red onion, tomato, olives, and capers
|Smoked Salmon Tapas
|$14.99
Four (4) crispy latkes (potato pancakes) topped with a schmear of sour cream and a generous portion of sautéed Nova lox. Garnished with a tomato, cucumber, onion medley, and capers
|Baked Salmon Plate
|$19.99
(Kippered) Salmon wood-fire smoked over a unique blend of hardwoods for an especially smoky flavor. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Salmon Bene
|$15.75
cold smoked salmon | spinach | 2 poached eggs | hollandaise | capers | english muffin | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
|Salmon Bowl
|$15.50
|Side Cooked Atlantic Salmon
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Fresh Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Grilled, on mixed greens, bufala mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onion with basil dressing
|Salmon Dill, Fresh
|$31.00
Creamy dill, sautéed broccolini, pasta
|Salmon Dill Lunch
|$20.00
Creamy dill, sautéed broccolini, pasta of the day
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$6.00
Salmon Filet, Sweet Teriyaki Sauce, Sushi Rice, Chili Pepper Bok Choy, Sriracha
|Citrus Salmon
|$6.00
Salmon Filet, Citrus Honey Glaze, Cous Cous, Asparagus
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.99
|Salmon Marmalade Salad
|$15.99
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Salmon Toast
|$8.00
w/sprouted rye toast and goat cheese
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Salmon Superfood
|$21.00
Cranberry-Walnut Quinoa, Avocado Sauce, Salmon** Fillet Grazed with Sweet Chile Vinaigrette
Bop & Roll
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Salmon Bop
|$13.99
A generous portion of Grilled Salmon served over rice with steamed Vegetables and House Teriyaki Sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Central
5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Smoked Salmon
|$14.00
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Side Smoked Salmon
|$8.00
|Salmon Bene
|$15.75
cold smoked salmon | spinach | 2 poached eggs | hollandaise | capers | english muffin | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
|Salmon Bowl
|$15.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki
1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$11.95
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Chu Chee Salmon
|$21.95
Panang curry in coconut milk, batter-fried salmon, bell pepper, asparagus (if not in season, sub asparagus with snow pea), shitake mushroom and lime leaves
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Cajun Spiced Salmon Pasta
|$27.00
bell peppers, garlic, linguini
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$13.00
dill caper cream cheese, fried capers, shaved red onion, chive, sunny side up egg
Trapper's Sushi
2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix
|*Salmon & Shrimp Combo
|$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
|GF - Salmon Nigiri
|$6.50
|*Tis' the Salmon Roll
|$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
