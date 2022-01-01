Scallops in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve scallops
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Scallop (Hotate)
|$6.50
|Baked Scallop Roll
|$15.00
California roll topped with baked scallop, masago, crunchy,
eel sauce and spicy mayo.
More about The Gladly
The Gladly
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$36.00
Sweet Corn Grits, Bacon Lardon, Sautéed Pea Greens, Cola Gastrique
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures
More about Buck &Rider
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Maine Diver Scallops
|$42.00
U10 dayboat scallops offered grilled or pan seared with choice of side and signature sauce