Scallops in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve scallops

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop (Hotate)$6.50
Baked Scallop Roll$15.00
California roll topped with baked scallop, masago, crunchy,
eel sauce and spicy mayo.
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Item pic

 

The Gladly

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Scallops$36.00
Sweet Corn Grits, Bacon Lardon, Sautéed Pea Greens, Cola Gastrique
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures
More about The Gladly
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maine Diver Scallops$42.00
U10 dayboat scallops offered grilled or pan seared with choice of side and signature sauce
More about Buck &Rider
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$38.00
Olive oil, garlic, lemon, butter on linguini with fresh broccolini
More about Mancuso's

