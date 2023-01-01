Shepherds pies in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve shepherds pies
Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Shepherd's Pie
|$16.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Southwest Turkey Shepherd's Pie
|$6.00