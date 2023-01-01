Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills

18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Turkey Shepherd's Pie$6.00
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

