Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Consumer pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
El Hefe Burrito ( Birria, Queso, Grilled Shrimp)$14.50
More about Taqueria El Fundador
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LUNCH Shrimp Burrito$14.95
Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Homemade Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, and Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli, Finished with Fresh Cilantro.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
Consumer pic

 

Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140

1820 W northern ave suite 140, glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Burrito$14.00
Grilled shrimp, refried beans , asadero cheese and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
More about Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dank Herb Shrimp Burrito$16.99
More about Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
Item pic

 

Pokitrition- Phoenix

4811 N 16th St 104, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rawkin' Shrimp Burrito (Sesame)$15.50
Shrimp Tempura, 2 Scoops of Spicy Tuna, Sriracha Aioli Sauce, Furikake, Surimi Crab, Asian Slaw, Cucumber.
More about Pokitrition- Phoenix

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Volcano Rolls

Pepperoni Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chilaquiles

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Garden Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston