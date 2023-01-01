Shrimp burritos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Taqueria El Fundador
TACOS
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|El Hefe Burrito ( Birria, Queso, Grilled Shrimp)
|$14.50
More about Sam's Diner To Go
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|LUNCH Shrimp Burrito
|$14.95
Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Homemade Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, and Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli, Finished with Fresh Cilantro.
More about Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
1820 W northern ave suite 140, glendale
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito
|$14.00
Grilled shrimp, refried beans , asadero cheese and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
More about Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Dank Herb Shrimp Burrito
|$16.99