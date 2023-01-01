Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Item pic

 

The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

606 N 4th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas$27.00
Crab, shrimp, spinach, pepper jack cheese, blue corn tortilla, guacamole, green chili cream, and black beans
More about The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN image

TACOS

REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182

5538 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$22.00
More about REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182
Item pic

 

The VIG - North Central

8729 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas$27.00
Crab, shrimp, spinach, pepper jack cheese, blue corn tortilla, guacamole, green chili cream, and black beans
More about The VIG - North Central
Item pic

 

Rositas place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Enchilada$5.75
More about Rositas place

