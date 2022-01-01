Shrimp rolls in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Shrimp California Roll
|$7.50
|Shrimp Killer Roll
|$11.00
shrimp tempura roll, topped with cooked shrimp, avocado, wasabi mayo, eel sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.50
BBQ • SUSHI
Seoul BBQ & Sushi
11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix
|J16. Spicy Shrimp & Crab Roll
|$6.99
Spicy crab mix, shrimp and cucumber. Spicy mayo sauce
|J29. Spicy Shrimp Lover's Roll
|$12.99
California roll, shrimp tempura topped with ebi shrimp and avocado. Spicy mayo and chili sauce
|J07. Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.99
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Crab mix and Cucumber served with Eel Sauce
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Fresh Roll Shrimp
|$9.99
Shrimp, noodles, and vegetables
Shinko Sushi House
1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.50
Tempura Shrimp, Krabmeat, Avocado topping w/ Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Tempura Crunch
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
Roasted almonds, avocado, spicy mayo, serrano peppers
Bop & Roll
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Crunch Shrimp Roll
|$9.99
Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Roll with Crunch Panko and sauce on top
|Half Crunch Shrimp ROll - ONLINE ONLY
|$5.99
Crabmeat, tempura shrimp, avocado inside / crunch on top (4pcs)
Superstition Meadery
1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Lobster, Crab & Shrimp Roll
|$18.00
Shell fish mixed in citrus aioli, tipped with melted swiss cheese, green papaya wasabi slaw and lemon dressing on Challah Roll.