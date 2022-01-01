Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp California Roll$7.50
Shrimp Killer Roll$11.00
shrimp tempura roll, topped with cooked shrimp, avocado, wasabi mayo, eel sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (560 reviews)
Takeout
J16. Spicy Shrimp & Crab Roll$6.99
Spicy crab mix, shrimp and cucumber. Spicy mayo sauce
J29. Spicy Shrimp Lover's Roll$12.99
California roll, shrimp tempura topped with ebi shrimp and avocado. Spicy mayo and chili sauce
J07. Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.99
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Crab mix and Cucumber served with Eel Sauce
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado
More about Kaizen
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Roll Shrimp$9.99
Shrimp, noodles, and vegetables
More about Thai E-San
Shinko Sushi House image

 

Shinko Sushi House

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.50
Tempura Shrimp, Krabmeat, Avocado topping w/ Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Tempura Crunch
More about Shinko Sushi House
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$16.00
Roasted almonds, avocado, spicy mayo, serrano peppers
More about Buck &Rider
LGO Grocery image

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$11.50
More about LGO Grocery
Crunch Shrimp Roll image

 

Bop & Roll

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crunch Shrimp Roll$9.99
Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Roll with Crunch Panko and sauce on top
Half Crunch Shrimp ROll - ONLINE ONLY$5.99
Crabmeat, tempura shrimp, avocado inside / crunch on top (4pcs)
More about Bop & Roll
Superstition Meadery image

 

Superstition Meadery

1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster, Crab & Shrimp Roll$18.00
Shell fish mixed in citrus aioli, tipped with melted swiss cheese, green papaya wasabi slaw and lemon dressing on Challah Roll.
More about Superstition Meadery
Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi

2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Crystal Shrimp Roll$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Chili

Chicken Wraps

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Teriyaki

Bruschetta

Curry

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston