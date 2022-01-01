Shrimp tacos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 - 10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$14.99
Grilled Cajun Shrimp on Flour Tortillas, topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild - Phoenix
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$7.50
Blackened shrimp, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pickled onion, pico de gallo, lime
|Coconut Shrimp Taco
|$7.50
Panko coconut crusted tiger prawn, pineapple relish, mango aioli, scallion
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Freshly Made Corn Tortillas or Local Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and Chipotle Salsa. Comes with 3 Tacos.
La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Shrimp Taco Ala
|$5.00
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$12.95
El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd
4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Shrimp Taco