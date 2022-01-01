Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 - 10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.99
Grilled Cajun Shrimp on Flour Tortillas, topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 - 10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.50
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild - Phoenix

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Taco$7.50
Blackened shrimp, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pickled onion, pico de gallo, lime
Coconut Shrimp Taco$7.50
Panko coconut crusted tiger prawn, pineapple relish, mango aioli, scallion
More about Taco Guild - Phoenix
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Freshly Made Corn Tortillas or Local Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and Chipotle Salsa. Comes with 3 Tacos.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana - Phoenix

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Ala$5.00
Shrimp Tacos (3)$12.95
More about La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
Consumer pic

 

El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd

4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$3.99
Shrimp Taco
More about El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.50
More about Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix

