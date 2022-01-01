Sliders in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve sliders
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Pulled Pork Slider
|$14.59
Pulled Pork and UB's Ale BBQ Sauce
|Arizonan Slider
|$13.59
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
|Brisket Sliders
|$15.99
Topped with UB's Ale BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, and Horseradish Mayo
Pork on a Fork
1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sliders (6ct)
|$17.25
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Grilled Cheese Sliders
|$6.00
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$6.00
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Sheila's Turkey Sliders
|$15.29
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mini potato pancakes, Havarti cheese, and cranberry sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
|Chompie's Breakfast Sliders
|$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns.
|Don's Western Sliders
|$15.79
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with lean BBQ brisket, Cheddar cheese, and awesome crispy onion strings. Served with a side of BBQ sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$13.50
Shredded buffalo chicken mix • topped with a pickle
|Cheeseburger Slider Family Feast (Feeds 4-6)
|$30.99
Family Bundle includes 8 cheeseburger sliders, a large side of fries, and a large house salad with dressing of choice. Salad includes mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and carrot strings.
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$12.50
pulled pork • topped with bbq sauce
and colesaw
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Sliders
|$13.50
Choice of One + Chips:
Turkey Burger: Brie, Baked Apples + Bacon
Roast Beef: Creamy Horseradish, Muenster + Au Jus
Pulled Pi
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders
|$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
|Sliders Grilled Burger
|$12.95
Three burger patties grilled with TL seasoning and prepared medium well. Served on toasted slider buns with melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle chips.
Windsor Churn
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Kids Pulled Pork Slider
|$6.00
Served with Fruit & Your Choice of Side
|Kids Cheeseburger Slider
|$6.00
Served with Fruit & Your Choice of Side
Pork on a Fork
1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Kiddie Chicken Slider
|$5.99
|Kiddie Brisket Slider
|$8.99
|Kiddie Pork Slider
|$5.99
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|1 lb Pulled Pork, Two Sides, 4 slider buns
|$22.00
|1 lb Pulled Chicken, Two Sides, 4 Slider buns
|$22.00
|2 lbs Pulled Chicken, 4 Sides, 8 slider buns
|$50.00
PHX
3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix
|MAC Sliders
|$16.00
3) 2oz sliders cooked well topped with cheddar cheese, mac-n-cheese patty, 3 cheese mac-n-cheese, ainsworth sauce, brioche buns