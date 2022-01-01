Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve sliders

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Slider$14.59
Pulled Pork and UB's Ale BBQ Sauce
Arizonan Slider$13.59
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
Brisket Sliders$15.99
Topped with UB's Ale BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, and Horseradish Mayo
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad Sliders (6ct)$17.25
More about Pork on a Fork
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sliders$6.00
Cheeseburger Slider$6.00
More about Windsor
Breakfast Sliders image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sheila's Turkey Sliders$15.29
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mini potato pancakes, Havarti cheese, and cranberry sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Chompie's Breakfast Sliders$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns.
Don's Western Sliders$15.79
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with lean BBQ brisket, Cheddar cheese, and awesome crispy onion strings. Served with a side of BBQ sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Ground Sliders$6.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sliders$13.50
Shredded buffalo chicken mix • topped with a pickle
Cheeseburger Slider Family Feast (Feeds 4-6)$30.99
Family Bundle includes 8 cheeseburger sliders, a large side of fries, and a large house salad with dressing of choice. Salad includes mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and carrot strings.
Pulled Pork Sliders$12.50
pulled pork • topped with bbq sauce
and colesaw
More about Lookout Tavern
Item pic

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliders$13.50
Choice of One + Chips:
Turkey Burger: Brie, Baked Apples + Bacon
Roast Beef: Creamy Horseradish, Muenster + Au Jus
Pulled Pi
More about 32 Shea
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Sliders Grilled Burger$12.95
Three burger patties grilled with TL seasoning and prepared medium well. Served on toasted slider buns with melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Windsor Churn

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Pulled Pork Slider$6.00
Served with Fruit & Your Choice of Side
Kids Cheeseburger Slider$6.00
Served with Fruit & Your Choice of Side
More about Windsor Churn
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kiddie Chicken Slider$5.99
Kiddie Brisket Slider$8.99
Kiddie Pork Slider$5.99
More about Pork on a Fork
The Tennessee Grill image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 lb Pulled Pork, Two Sides, 4 slider buns$22.00
1 lb Pulled Chicken, Two Sides, 4 Slider buns$22.00
2 lbs Pulled Chicken, 4 Sides, 8 slider buns$50.00
More about The Tennessee Grill
PHX image

 

PHX

3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAC Sliders$16.00
3) 2oz sliders cooked well topped with cheddar cheese, mac-n-cheese patty, 3 cheese mac-n-cheese, ainsworth sauce, brioche buns
More about PHX

