Spinach salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve spinach salad

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad - SM$9.00
Organic Spinach, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Scallion, Mushroom, Radish, Egg
Spinach Salad - LG$15.00
Organic Spinach, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Scallion, Mushroom, Radish, Egg
FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Feta Salad$11.00
spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach, Arugula & Beet Salad$12.00
Goat cheese, figs, tomato, walnuts, citrus balsamic
Spinach, Arugula & Beet Salad$12.00
Goat cheese, figs, tomato, walnuts, citrus balsamic dressing
Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Cranberry Salad$6.00
Herb Chicken, Spinach, Cranberry, Almond, Mandarin Orange, Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing
The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Bacon Salad$14.00
Fresh spinach topped with mushroom, opnion, tomato, hard boiled egg, parmesan and fresh cured bacon crumbles topped with homemade honey bacon dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Feta Salad$11.00
spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
