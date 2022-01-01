Spinach salad in Phoenix
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Spinach Salad - SM
|$9.00
Organic Spinach, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Scallion, Mushroom, Radish, Egg
|Spinach Salad - LG
|$15.00
Organic Spinach, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Scallion, Mushroom, Radish, Egg
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Spinach Feta Salad
|$11.00
spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Spinach, Arugula & Beet Salad
|$12.00
Goat cheese, figs, tomato, walnuts, citrus balsamic
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Spinach Cranberry Salad
|$6.00
Herb Chicken, Spinach, Cranberry, Almond, Mandarin Orange, Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Spinach Bacon Salad
|$14.00
Fresh spinach topped with mushroom, opnion, tomato, hard boiled egg, parmesan and fresh cured bacon crumbles topped with homemade honey bacon dressing