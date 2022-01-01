Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve steak bowls

da6c91b3-3682-4bc9-8831-b0fcfcc1df7e image

 

EZBACHI #3

880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL$19.99
Julian style cuts of Angus sirloin grilled with garlic butter and cooked to your preference. Topped with freshly chopped green onions. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI #3
Item pic

 

EZBACHI #1

1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL$19.99
Julian style cuts of Angus sirloin grilled with garlic butter and cooked to your preference. Topped with freshly chopped green onions. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI #1
Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Bowl$17.00
More about Breakfast Club
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Steak Bowl$16.00
2 eggs any style / marinated grilled shaved ribeye / bell peppers / mushrooms / horseradish dijon mayo / grilled onions / melted mozzarella cheese /over hash brown cakes
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

