Steak bowls in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve steak bowls
More about EZBACHI #3
EZBACHI #3
880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix
|NY STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL
|$19.99
Julian style cuts of Angus sirloin grilled with garlic butter and cooked to your preference. Topped with freshly chopped green onions. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI #1
EZBACHI #1
1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix
|NY STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL
|$19.99
More about Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Steak Bowl
|$17.00