Steak tacos in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco
|$8.50
Blue cheese, onion poblano straws and chipotle aioli
La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Steak ST Taco Ala
|$5.00
|Street Tacos (3) Steak Tacos
|$15.95
El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd
4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Taco (Steak)
|$2.95
Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper
Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
1820 W northern ave suite 140, glendale
|3 Carne Asada (steak) TACOS
|$12.00
8 oz Grilled steak topped w/ onion & cilantro on a corn tortilla. Side of green & red salsa.