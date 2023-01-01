Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve steak tacos

Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild - Phoenix

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco$8.50
Blue cheese, onion poblano straws and chipotle aioli
More about Taco Guild - Phoenix
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana - Phoenix

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Steak ST Taco Ala$5.00
Street Tacos (3) Steak Tacos$15.95
More about La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
Item pic

 

El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd

4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco (Steak)$2.95
Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper
More about El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140

1820 W northern ave suite 140, glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Carne Asada (steak) TACOS$12.00
8 oz Grilled steak topped w/ onion & cilantro on a corn tortilla. Side of green & red salsa.
More about Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
Vecina image

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Tacos$24.00
More about Vecina
Item pic

 

Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (7013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos Kids$7.00
2 steak tacos.
Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
More about Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge

