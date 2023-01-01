Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed broccoli in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve steamed broccoli

Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SD Broccoli Steamed (8 oz)$2.50
More about Nello's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills

18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)$4.00
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
Bop & Roll image

 

Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Vegetables (Carrot, Zucchini, Cabbage and Broccoli)$1.99
More about Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)$4.00
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

