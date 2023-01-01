Stew in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve stew
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2
7333 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix
|Beef Steak Stewed with Onions
|$17.95
Onion smothered beef steak served with rice, beans and CHOICE OF two handmade corn tortillas or ONE PUPUSA
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix
|Brown Stewed Chicken
|$15.49
Chicken stewed in a flavorful brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Sin Muerte - 817 N. 1st St.
817 N. 1st St., Phoenix
|STEWED MOROCCAN CHICKPEAS
|$10.00
|STEW SPECIAL
|$18.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Vegan Guinness Stew
|$13.50
Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.
|Guinness Stew
|$13.50
Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.
Fry Bread House - 4545 N 7th Ave
4545 N 7th Ave, Phoenix
|Hominy Stew
|$8.00
Chunks of Beef, with Onions and Corn
|Green Chili Beef Stew
|$8.00
Beef, Green Chili Strips, Stewed Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos
|Red Chili Beef Stew
|$8.00
Chunks of Beef with Onions, and Red Chili Pods