Stew in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve stew

Restaurante Salvadoreno #2 image

 

Restaurante Salvadoreno #2

7333 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Steak Stewed with Onions$17.95
Onion smothered beef steak served with rice, beans and CHOICE OF two handmade corn tortillas or ONE PUPUSA
More about Restaurante Salvadoreno #2
c60e7141-2de2-4eef-b8ce-a7977ab5502e image

 

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brown Stewed Chicken$15.49
Chicken stewed in a flavorful brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
Main pic

 

Sin Muerte - 817 N. 1st St.

817 N. 1st St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEWED MOROCCAN CHICKPEAS$10.00
STEW SPECIAL$18.00
More about Sin Muerte - 817 N. 1st St.
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Guinness Stew$13.50
Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.
Guinness Stew$13.50
Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
Item pic

 

Fry Bread House - 4545 N 7th Ave

4545 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hominy Stew$8.00
Chunks of Beef, with Onions and Corn
Green Chili Beef Stew$8.00
Beef, Green Chili Strips, Stewed Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos
Red Chili Beef Stew$8.00
Chunks of Beef with Onions, and Red Chili Pods
More about Fry Bread House - 4545 N 7th Ave

