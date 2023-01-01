Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve sundaes

State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House - Norterra

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Sundae$8.00
More about State 48 Rock House - Norterra
Banner pic

 

Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.

903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Serve Sundae$7.00
seasonal flavor, preserved fruit, pistachio
More about Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.
Banner pic

 

The VIG - Arcadia - 4041 N 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

4041 N 40th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Fudge Sundae$10.00
Vanilla gelato, peanuts, whipped cream
More about The VIG - Arcadia - 4041 N 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Banner pic

 

The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

606 N 4th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Fudge Sundae$10.00
Vanilla gelato, peanuts, whipped cream
More about The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Bisque

Clams

Muffins

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Rolls

Pastrami Sandwiches

Eggplant Parm

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston