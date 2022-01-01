Sweet potato fries in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.95
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Sweet Potato Fries | Large
|$6.99
More about Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Sweet Potato Fries Side
|$4.00
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.