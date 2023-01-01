Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve taco salad

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Your choice of ground beef or chicken served inside a crispy flour tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese and guacamole
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana - Phoenix

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Taco Salad$11.95
The Original La Canasta image

 

The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.99
Your choice of ground beef or chicken served inside a crispy flour tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese and guacamole
Item pic

 

The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$14.00
Fry Bread House image

 

Fry Bread House - 4545 N 7th Ave

4545 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.00
Ground Beef, Cilatntro, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce and Sour Cream in a Fried Chumuth Bowl
