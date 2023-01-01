Taco salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve taco salad
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Your choice of ground beef or chicken served inside a crispy flour tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese and guacamole
La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Crispy Taco Salad
|$11.95
The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Your choice of ground beef or chicken served inside a crispy flour tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cheese and guacamole
The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Taco Salad
|$14.00