Tacos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve tacos
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco
|$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
|#5. Bean Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$10.99
|#1. Taco, Tostada, Tamale
|$9.99
TACOS
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Pollo Taco
|$2.50
|Asada Taco
|$2.50
|Cabeza Taco
|$2.50
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
|Pacific Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Marinated chicken breast with jalapeno crema slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, and chile de arbol salsa.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.25
Marinated pork with roasted pineapple, napa cabbage, cilantro and chile de arbol salsa.
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Coconut Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
Panko coconut crusted tiger prawn, pineapple relish, mango aioli, scallion
|Pastor Taco
|$6.00
Achiote marinated pork, pineapple relish and cilantro
|Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco
|$7.00
Blue cheese, onion poblano straws and chipotle aioli
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
|Crunchy Taco Box
|$11.99
Each box 2 Crunchy Tacos with the filling of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
|Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 3 Protein
|$12.99
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 3 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
|Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 2 Protein
|$11.99
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 2 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Chelsea's Kitchen
5040 N 40th St, Phoenix
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$29.00
award winner, braised & beautiful
|LGO Reserve Ribeye Tacos
|$25.00
mesquite grilled medium rare
|Swordfish Tacos
|$24.00
hardwood grilled, guaranteed best in town
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Street Tacos (3)
|$11.95
|T-Taco Tuesday
The Original La Canasta
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Chicken Taco
|$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
|Taco Combo
|$12.99
Two delicious soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of ground beef, machaca (shredded beef), carne asada, fish (cod) or chicken, served with rice and beans.
|Child #1: 2 Mini Tacos, Rice or Beans
|$6.49
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.75
Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
|Chipotle Shrimp Taco
|$3.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$4.50
Beer-battered fish, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
SALADS
Los Dos Molinos
1044 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Roast Tostada and Taco Dinner
|$16.00
Vecina
3433 N 56th St, Phoenix
|Tacos De Suadero
|$20.00
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$16.00
|Salmon Tacos
|$18.00
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Eli's Fish Tacos
|$11.50
Modelo Blanco beer battered seasonal white fish on 2 medium size flour tortillas over a bed of mild-honey, chipotle cabbage slaw topped with cotija cheese, mild honey chipotle aioli. Served with fire roasted salsa and guacamole.
TACOS
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
5538 N 7th St, Phoenix
|TT CARNITAS TACO
|$3.00
|TT NASHVILLE HOT TACO
|$3.50
|TT ASADA TACO
|$3.50
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Pork Tacos
|$9.00
braised green chile pork, lime crema slaw, salsa verde, radish, corn tortilla
Superstition Meadery
1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Chicken Mole Tacos
|$10.00
Two Chicken Mole Tacos, Crow's Dairy Gotija (goat), and Grilled Corn Salsa on a House Made Blue Corn Torilla (GF). Pair with Amante Mead.
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Eli's Fish Tacos
|$11.50
Modelo Blanco beer battered seasonal white fish on 2 medium size flour tortillas over a bed of mild-honey, chipotle cabbage slaw topped with cotija cheese, mild honey chipotle aioli. Served with fire roasted salsa and guacamole.
Barrio Queen
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix
|Tacos At Home
|$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
|2 Tacos
Choose 2 Tacos
|3 Tacos
Choose 3 Tacos
High Tea Garden
720 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix
|Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
4 corn Tacos served with bbq chicken, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onion, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce