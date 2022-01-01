Tacos in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants that serve tacos

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
#5. Bean Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$10.99
#1. Taco, Tostada, Tamale$9.99
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Consumer pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Taco$2.50
Asada Taco$2.50
Cabeza Taco$2.50
More about Taqueria El Fundador
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.75
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
Pacific Chicken Taco$3.25
Marinated chicken breast with jalapeno crema slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, and chile de arbol salsa.
Al Pastor Taco$3.25
Marinated pork with roasted pineapple, napa cabbage, cilantro and chile de arbol salsa.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Chicken Tinga Taco image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Shrimp Taco$7.00
Panko coconut crusted tiger prawn, pineapple relish, mango aioli, scallion
Pastor Taco$6.00
Achiote marinated pork, pineapple relish and cilantro
Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco$7.00
Blue cheese, onion poblano straws and chipotle aioli
More about Taco Guild
Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 3 Protein image

 

Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crunchy Taco Box$11.99
Each box 2 Crunchy Tacos with the filling of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 3 Protein$12.99
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 3 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 2 Protein$11.99
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 2 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
Chelsea's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Chelsea's Kitchen

5040 N 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (3784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Tacos$29.00
award winner, braised & beautiful
LGO Reserve Ribeye Tacos$25.00
mesquite grilled medium rare
Swordfish Tacos$24.00
hardwood grilled, guaranteed best in town
More about Chelsea's Kitchen
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos (3)$11.95
T-Taco Tuesday
More about La Casa de Juana
The Original La Canasta image

 

The Original La Canasta

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Taco Combo$12.99
Two delicious soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of ground beef, machaca (shredded beef), carne asada, fish (cod) or chicken, served with rice and beans.
Child #1: 2 Mini Tacos, Rice or Beans$6.49
More about The Original La Canasta
Carne Asada Taco image

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
Chipotle Shrimp Taco$3.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
Crispy Fish Taco$4.50
Beer-battered fish, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
More about Joyride Central
Los Dos Molinos image

SALADS

Los Dos Molinos

1044 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (2226 reviews)
Takeout
Roast Tostada and Taco Dinner$16.00
More about Los Dos Molinos
Vecina image

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos De Suadero$20.00
Pork Belly Tacos$16.00
Salmon Tacos$18.00
More about Vecina
Eli's Fish Tacos image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eli's Fish Tacos$11.50
Modelo Blanco beer battered seasonal white fish on 2 medium size flour tortillas over a bed of mild-honey, chipotle cabbage slaw topped with cotija cheese, mild honey chipotle aioli. Served with fire roasted salsa and guacamole.
More about The Bread and Honey House
3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS image

TACOS

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN

5538 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TT CARNITAS TACO$3.00
TT NASHVILLE HOT TACO$3.50
TT ASADA TACO$3.50
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Tacos$9.00
braised green chile pork, lime crema slaw, salsa verde, radish, corn tortilla
More about Match Market
Chicken Mole Tacos image

 

Superstition Meadery

1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Mole Tacos$10.00
Two Chicken Mole Tacos, Crow's Dairy Gotija (goat), and Grilled Corn Salsa on a House Made Blue Corn Torilla (GF). Pair with Amante Mead.
More about Superstition Meadery
Eli's Fish Tacos image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eli's Fish Tacos$11.50
Modelo Blanco beer battered seasonal white fish on 2 medium size flour tortillas over a bed of mild-honey, chipotle cabbage slaw topped with cotija cheese, mild honey chipotle aioli. Served with fire roasted salsa and guacamole.
More about The Bread and Honey House
Tacos At Home image

 

Barrio Queen

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (7013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos At Home$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
2 Tacos
Choose 2 Tacos
3 Tacos
Choose 3 Tacos
More about Barrio Queen
Item pic

 

High Tea Garden

720 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$11.00
4 corn Tacos served with bbq chicken, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onion, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce
More about High Tea Garden

