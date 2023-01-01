Tamales in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve tamales
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Green Corn Tamale
|$3.49
|Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale
|$10.99
|Lunch #7. Tamale, Rice, Beans
|$10.99
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Tamales
|$0.00
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
Chicken
Chipilin and Cheese (Leafy green vegetable and cheese)
Beans
|VEGANO- Tamal de Pollo Vegano
|$4.75
|VEGANO-Tamales Pisques
|$3.75
Salvadoran style tamal
Filled inside with refried beans
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2
7333 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix
|2 Corn Tamales with Salvadoran Cream
|$8.95
2 Corn Tamales served with Salvadoran Crema
|Tamales
|$0.00
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
choice of
chicken,
chipiliin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native from Central America),
or refried beans
|2 Corn Tamales
|$7.95
2 Corn Tamales (No Salvadoran Cream)
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food - Next-Day Catering
8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
|Red Chile Beef Tamales by the Dozen
|$29.99
Carmen’s Authentic Red Beef Tamales are made fresh to order. Our premium cuts of tender beef are slow-roasted in an aromatic blend of chipotle peppers and savory spices. Shredded for amazing flavor in every bite, then simmered in a mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, the filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
|Best Tamales Ever Package
|$99.99
15 - Handmade Tamales with your choice of filling
6 Foot-Long Churros
1 Pound of Chips and Salsa
Spanish Rice
Refried Beans
Plates and Utensils
|Red Chile Pork Tamales by the Dozen
|$29.99
Carmen’s Red Authentic Pork Tamales are made fresh to order. Our tender, slow-simmered pork is roasted in a savory blend of chipotle peppers and aromatic spices for incredible flavor in every bite. Shredded and simmered in our mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, this mouthwatering filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Th-Tamale Plate
|$9.95
|Tamales (2)
|$11.95
|Beef Tamale Ala
|$4.50
The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Green Corn Tamale
|$3.49
|Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale
|$10.99
|Lunch #7. Tamale, Rice, Beans
|$10.99
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Red Chicken Tamale
|$1.50