Tamales in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve tamales

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Green Corn Tamale$3.49
Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale$10.99
Lunch #7. Tamale, Rice, Beans$10.99
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamales$0.00
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
Chicken
Chipilin and Cheese (Leafy green vegetable and cheese)
Beans
VEGANO- Tamal de Pollo Vegano$4.75
VEGANO-Tamales Pisques$3.75
Salvadoran style tamal
Filled inside with refried beans
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2 image

 

Restaurante Salvadoreno #2

7333 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Corn Tamales with Salvadoran Cream$8.95
2 Corn Tamales served with Salvadoran Crema
Tamales$0.00
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
choice of
chicken,
chipiliin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native from Central America),
or refried beans
2 Corn Tamales$7.95
2 Corn Tamales (No Salvadoran Cream)
More about Restaurante Salvadoreno #2
Item pic

 

Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food - Next-Day Catering

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Chile Beef Tamales by the Dozen$29.99
Carmen’s Authentic Red Beef Tamales are made fresh to order. Our premium cuts of tender beef are slow-roasted in an aromatic blend of chipotle peppers and savory spices. Shredded for amazing flavor in every bite, then simmered in a mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, the filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
Best Tamales Ever Package$99.99
15 - Handmade Tamales with your choice of filling
6 Foot-Long Churros
1 Pound of Chips and Salsa
Spanish Rice
Refried Beans
Plates and Utensils
Red Chile Pork Tamales by the Dozen$29.99
Carmen’s Red Authentic Pork Tamales are made fresh to order. Our tender, slow-simmered pork is roasted in a savory blend of chipotle peppers and aromatic spices for incredible flavor in every bite. Shredded and simmered in our mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, this mouthwatering filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food - Next-Day Catering
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana - Phoenix

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Th-Tamale Plate$9.95
Tamales (2)$11.95
Beef Tamale Ala$4.50
More about La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
Item pic

 

The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Corn Tamale$3.49
Lunch #1 Taco Tostada Tamale$10.99
Lunch #7. Tamale, Rice, Beans$10.99
More about The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE
Item pic

 

Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Chicken Tamale$1.50
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Item pic

 

Rositas place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Two Tamale Combo$9.00
two tamales topped with enchilada sauce rice and beans
Tamale$4.00
More about Rositas place

