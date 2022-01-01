Taquitos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve taquitos
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Taquitos De Puerco
|$12.99
Two specially prepared pork soft tacos with pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese, served with fresh guacamole, a side of rice and beans.
More about Crescent Ballroom
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Taquitos - Shredded Beef & Cheese
|$12.00
(4) Taquitos with green and red salsa.
More about The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE
The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Taquitos De Puerco Combo
|$12.99
Two specially prepared pork soft tacos with pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese, served with fresh guacamole, a side of rice and beans.
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Chicken & Cheese Taquito (1 count)
|$0.75
More about REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182
TACOS
REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182
5538 N 7th St, Phoenix
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.00
Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese