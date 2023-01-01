Tarts in Phoenix

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner - 929 E Pierce Street

929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
Takeout
Tart Cherry slice$8.00
Tart and sweet Cherry Pie.
More about Welcome Diner - 929 E Pierce Street
Consumer pic

 

Chompie's - Phoenix

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Tart$6.99
A sugar cookie crust filled with vanilla custard and topped with fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, kiwis, and topped with an apricot glaze
More about Chompie's - Phoenix
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pop Tart$5.50
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Item pic

 

Desert Ridge Phoenix - Dirty Dough

21001 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 34-1150,, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart$54.80
48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)
More about Desert Ridge Phoenix - Dirty Dough
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Sugar Pop Tart$1.00
Pop Tart (Strawberry / Brown Sugar Cinnamon)$1.00
Pop Tart Bites$1.00
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
LGO Grocery image

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4" Lemon Meringue Tart$7.25
4" Berries and Cream Tart$7.55
More about LGO Grocery

