Tarts in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve tarts
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Welcome Diner - 929 E Pierce Street
929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix
|Tart Cherry slice
|$8.00
Tart and sweet Cherry Pie.
Chompie's - Phoenix
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Fruit Tart
|$6.99
A sugar cookie crust filled with vanilla custard and topped with fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, kiwis, and topped with an apricot glaze
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Pop Tart
|$5.50
Desert Ridge Phoenix - Dirty Dough
21001 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 34-1150,, Phoenix
|48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart
|$54.80
48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Brown Sugar Pop Tart
|$1.00
|Pop Tart (Strawberry / Brown Sugar Cinnamon)
|$1.00
|Pop Tart Bites
|$1.00