Teriyaki chicken in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$11.50
Chicken Teriyaki$15.50
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl image

 

EZBACHI #3

880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$17.99
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$14.99
Sautéed chicken breast grilled to perfection. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice. Can add Udon noodles for $2 extra.
More about EZBACHI #3
Item pic

 

EZBACHI #1

1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$17.99
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$14.99
Sautéed chicken breast grilled to perfection. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice. Can add Udon noodles for $2 extra.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BREAST$17.99
More about EZBACHI #1
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki

1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.95
More about Ahipoki
Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi

2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Teriyaki Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken thighs served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken thighs with
gluten-free teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

EZBACHI #2

2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BREAST PLATE$17.99
SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$17.99
More about EZBACHI #2

