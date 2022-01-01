Thai coffee in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve thai coffee
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$6.00
|Thai Coffee with coconut milk (No Ice)
|$8.00
24 oz
|Thai Iced Coffee with coconut milk
|$7.00
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Thai Coffee
|$5.00
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$5.95
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$5.50