Thai salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve thai salad

Oak on Camelback image

 

Oak on Camelback

111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Peanut Salad$9.00
Red & napa cabbage, snap peas, green papaya, scallions, edamame, peanuts, cilantro, peanut soy chile vinaigrette. +chicken $6 +salmon $8 + grilled teres major steak $9
More about Oak on Camelback
Item pic

 

Palma PHX

903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Thai Fried Chicken + Noodle$15.00
cabbage, carrot, herbs, scallion, peanut vinaigrette
More about Palma PHX
Evil Princess Thai Chicken Salad image

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Evil Princess Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
fresh greens, minced white meat chicken, lemon grass, peanuts, cilantro, red onions - yum!
More about LGO Grocery
Item pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Papaya Salad (Thai Style)$16.00
shrimps, tomatoes, thai chili, lime juice, fish sauce and peanuts
More about Angel Thai Bistro
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Salad$9.45
Carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, chicken, peanuts, and green onions. Served with a Spicy Peanut dressing.
More about Bertha's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Peanut Salad$11.00
Napa cabbage, julienne red bell peppers and celery, fresh cilantro, crushed peanuts and crispy wonton chips, bang bang dressing.
*This dish is VEGETARIAN
*Omit wonton chips to make GLUTEN FREE and VEGAN
More about Clever Koi

