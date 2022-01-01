Thai salad in Phoenix
Oak on Camelback
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Thai Peanut Salad
|$9.00
Red & napa cabbage, snap peas, green papaya, scallions, edamame, peanuts, cilantro, peanut soy chile vinaigrette. +chicken $6 +salmon $8 + grilled teres major steak $9
Palma PHX
903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Salad Thai Fried Chicken + Noodle
|$15.00
cabbage, carrot, herbs, scallion, peanut vinaigrette
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Evil Princess Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.00
fresh greens, minced white meat chicken, lemon grass, peanuts, cilantro, red onions - yum!
Angel Thai Bistro
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Papaya Salad (Thai Style)
|$16.00
shrimps, tomatoes, thai chili, lime juice, fish sauce and peanuts
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Thai Salad
|$9.45
Carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, chicken, peanuts, and green onions. Served with a Spicy Peanut dressing.
SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES
Clever Koi
4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Thai Peanut Salad
|$11.00
Napa cabbage, julienne red bell peppers and celery, fresh cilantro, crushed peanuts and crispy wonton chips, bang bang dressing.
*This dish is VEGETARIAN
*Omit wonton chips to make GLUTEN FREE and VEGAN