Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve thai tea

Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea (No Ice)$7.00
Thai Tea with coconut Milk (No Ice)$8.00
20 oz
Large Thai Tea (No Ice)$7.00
More about Thai E-San
Item pic

 

Pop 'N Tea Bar

550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea$6.50
Strong Thai black tea with non-dairy creamer.
More about Pop 'N Tea Bar
Consumer pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea$5.00
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki-7th Ave and McDowell

1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
More about Ahipoki-7th Ave and McDowell
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$5.50
More about Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki - Cityscape

50 West Jefferson Street #160, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
More about Ahipoki - Cityscape
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore

1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (2448 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$4.50
More about Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Garlic Bread

Bisque

Omelettes

Shrimp Rolls

California Rolls

Volcano Rolls

Egg Sandwiches

Green Beans

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston