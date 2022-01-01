Thai tea in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve thai tea
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Thai Tea (No Ice)
|$7.00
|Thai Tea with coconut Milk (No Ice)
|$8.00
20 oz
|Large Thai Tea (No Ice)
|$7.00
Pop 'N Tea Bar
550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix
|Thai Tea
|$6.50
Strong Thai black tea with non-dairy creamer.
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Thai Tea
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki-7th Ave and McDowell
1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix
|Thai Iced Tea
|$3.95
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Thai Iced Tea
|$5.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki - Cityscape
50 West Jefferson Street #160, Phoenix
|Thai Iced Tea
|$3.95