Tuna rolls in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
Tuna Roll$6.95
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, avocado
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (560 reviews)
Takeout
J54. Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$6.50
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap:
Spicy tuna and cucumber
J48. Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$8.99
Tempura-fried spicy tuna and cream cheese served with eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Shinko Sushi House image

 

Shinko Sushi House

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.99
Spicy Tuna & Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$12.50
Spicy Tuna Roll deep fried topping w/ Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
More about Shinko Sushi House
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$16.00
Sushi grade tuna, avocado, spicy mayo
More about Buck &Rider
Item pic

 

Bop & Roll

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber inside-out roll
More about Bop & Roll
Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi

2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
Spicy sauce & tuna.
*Spicy Tuna HAND ROLL$5.50
Spicy tuna mix.
More about Trapper's Sushi

