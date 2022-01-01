Tuna rolls in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.95
|Tuna Roll
|$6.95
More about Taphouse Kitchen
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$14.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, avocado
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
BBQ • SUSHI
Seoul BBQ & Sushi
11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix
|J54. Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
|$6.50
Rice and fillings in a seaweed cone wrap:
Spicy tuna and cucumber
|J48. Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
|$8.99
Tempura-fried spicy tuna and cream cheese served with eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about Shinko Sushi House
Shinko Sushi House
1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.99
Spicy Tuna & Cucumber
|Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
|$12.50
Spicy Tuna Roll deep fried topping w/ Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
More about Buck &Rider
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$16.00
Sushi grade tuna, avocado, spicy mayo
More about Bop & Roll
Bop & Roll
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.99
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber inside-out roll