Tuna salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve tuna salad

Shinko Sushi House image

 

Shinko Sushi House

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Salad$9.99
Spicy Tuna, Spring mix, Avocado & Spicy sauce
More about Shinko Sushi House
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Salad$18.00
Seared rare tuna, spinach, Napa cabbage, pickled carrots, fresno chili, cilantro, avocado, orange, peanuts, soy caramel & yuzu kosho vinaigrette -
More about Windsor
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Full$12.79
White Albacore Tuna. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Tuna Salad 1/2$9.79
White Albacore Tuna. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$10.50
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad on Wheat$5.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Nicoise Salad$12.00
our signature tuna salad with potato, green beans, olives, capers, tomato, egg, house vinaigrette
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.00
tomato, cucumber, apple and greens
More about LGO Grocery
Item pic

 

Windsor Churn

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Salad$18.00
Seared rare tuna, spinach, Napa cabbage, pickled carrots, fresno chili, cilantro, avocado, orange, peanuts, soy caramel & yuzu kosho vinaigrette
More about Windsor Churn

