Tuna salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve tuna salad
Shinko Sushi House
1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix
|Spicy Tuna Salad
|$9.99
Spicy Tuna, Spring mix, Avocado & Spicy sauce
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$18.00
Seared rare tuna, spinach, Napa cabbage, pickled carrots, fresno chili, cilantro, avocado, orange, peanuts, soy caramel & yuzu kosho vinaigrette -
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Tuna Salad Full
|$12.79
White Albacore Tuna. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
|Tuna Salad 1/2
|$9.79
White Albacore Tuna. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Tuna Salad
|$10.50
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$12.00
our signature tuna salad with potato, green beans, olives, capers, tomato, egg, house vinaigrette
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
tomato, cucumber, apple and greens