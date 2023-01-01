Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Ollie Vaughn's

1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
tuna salad sandwich$11.50
tuna salad, celery, mayo, carrot & green chile slaw, jalapeno marmalade & manchego on sourdough.
More about Ollie Vaughn's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$12.25
Albacore tuna salad made with green onion and celery, topped with spring mix, tomato and sprouts on multi-grain bread.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
Consumer pic

 

CC'S On Central

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna salad sandwich w/chips$11.95
More about CC'S On Central
Perfetto de Cafe image

 

Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$16.00
tomato, cucumber, apple and greens
More about LGO Grocery

