Tuna sandwiches in Phoenix

Ollie Vaughn's
1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix
|tuna salad sandwich
|$11.50
tuna salad, celery, mayo, carrot & green chile slaw, jalapeno marmalade & manchego on sourdough.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Tuna Sandwich
|$12.25
Albacore tuna salad made with green onion and celery, topped with spring mix, tomato and sprouts on multi-grain bread.
CC'S On Central
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Tuna salad sandwich w/chips
|$11.95
Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00