Turkey bacon in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Bacon$3.99
More about Scramble - Camelback
Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon$3.99
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Wrap$10.50
Sliced turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
Turkey Bacon Panini$10.50
Sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, and pesto spread, with a side of potato chips.
Turkey Bacon Sandwich$9.50
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
More about Perfetto de Cafe
Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich$5.00
More about Outlier Cafe
The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Club Wrap$14.00
Sliced turkey breast wrapped in a herb tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crisp bacon and mayo
More about The Tennessee Grill

