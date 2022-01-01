Turkey bacon in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Turkey Bacon
|$3.99
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Turkey Bacon Wrap
|$10.50
Sliced turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
|Turkey Bacon Panini
|$10.50
Sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, and pesto spread, with a side of potato chips.
|Turkey Bacon Sandwich
|$9.50
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich
|$5.00