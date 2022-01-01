Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Club$12.49
Boars head turkey, applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a toasted hoagie
More about Scramble - Camelback
Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$11.00
House Roasted Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aioli, Red Onion, Spring Mix, Tomato, Smoked Provolone, Avocado, Multi-Grain Bread
1/2 Turkey Club$6.50
More about Nello's Pizza
Item pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Club$12.49
Boars head turkey, applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a toasted hoagie
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH$12.75
chipotle mayo, red onion, tomato, romaine, ciabatta, side kennebec house chips, house pickle
More about Fame Caffe
Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Make it a wrap for an additional charge.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
Item pic

 

Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Sandwich$9.50
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
More about Perfetto de Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap$14.25
shaved roasted turkey | bacon | lettuce | tomato | avocado | pepper jack | chipotle mayo | whole wheat tortilla | choice of side
More about Breakfast Club
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey & Cheese Croissant Sandwich$5.00
Turkey & Cheese Focaccia Sandwich$5.00
Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich$5.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Little Miss BBQ - Tempe image

BBQ

Little Miss BBQ

4301 E University, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
We season a great natural turkey breast with our turkey rub and smoke it for 3 hours. We serve it on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
More about Little Miss BBQ
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey sandwich$10.00
Oven roasted turkey, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, avocadoes, Applewood smoked bacon and our secret sauce.
More about Goldwater's
Smoked Turkey Club image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia

3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$8.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
More about d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap$14.25
shaved roasted turkey | bacon | lettuce | tomato | avocado | pepper jack | chipotle mayo | whole wheat tortilla | choice of side
More about Breakfast Club
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Jalapeno Egg Sandwich$7.60
Two eggs, Havarti cheese, avocado, roasted Jalapeno, mayo, tomato on a English muffin
More about Bertha's Cafe
Item pic

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Club Wrap$14.00
Sliced turkey breast wrapped in a herb tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crisp bacon and mayo
More about The Tennessee Grill
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
We season a great natural turkey breast with our turkey rub and smoke it for 3 hours. We serve it on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
More about Little Miss BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

