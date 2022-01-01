Turkey clubs in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$12.49
Boars head turkey, applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a toasted hoagie
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Turkey Club
|$11.00
House Roasted Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aioli, Red Onion, Spring Mix, Tomato, Smoked Provolone, Avocado, Multi-Grain Bread
|1/2 Turkey Club
|$6.50
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$12.49
Boars head turkey, applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a toasted hoagie
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH
|$12.75
chipotle mayo, red onion, tomato, romaine, ciabatta, side kennebec house chips, house pickle
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Make it a wrap for an additional charge.
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Turkey Bacon Sandwich
|$9.50
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$14.25
shaved roasted turkey | bacon | lettuce | tomato | avocado | pepper jack | chipotle mayo | whole wheat tortilla | choice of side
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Turkey & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$5.00
|Turkey & Cheese Focaccia Sandwich
|$5.00
|Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich
|$5.00
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
We season a great natural turkey breast with our turkey rub and smoke it for 3 hours. We serve it on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Turkey sandwich
|$10.00
Oven roasted turkey, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, avocadoes, Applewood smoked bacon and our secret sauce.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Turkey Club
|$8.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$14.25
shaved roasted turkey | bacon | lettuce | tomato | avocado | pepper jack | chipotle mayo | whole wheat tortilla | choice of side
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Turkey Jalapeno Egg Sandwich
|$7.60
Two eggs, Havarti cheese, avocado, roasted Jalapeno, mayo, tomato on a English muffin
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Turkey Bacon Club Wrap
|$14.00
Sliced turkey breast wrapped in a herb tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crisp bacon and mayo
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Little Miss BBQ
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
We season a great natural turkey breast with our turkey rub and smoke it for 3 hours. We serve it on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.