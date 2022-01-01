Veggie burgers in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Luci's at the Orchard
7100 North 12th Street Building Two, Phoenix
|HOT JUAN VEGGIE BURGER
|$13.00
Vegetarian grilled black bean chipotle burger with avocado, tomato, red onion topped with a kale slaw on a challah bun
PIZZA
Little O's - 521 w McDowell
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Downtown Veggie Burger (togo)
|$13.50
Veggie patty, King's Hawaiian bun, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, OHSO Sauce
Luci's Marketplace
1590 E Bethany Home Road, Phoenix
|HOT JUAN VEGGIE BURGER
|$13.00
Vegetarian grilled black bean chipotle burger with avocado, tomato, red onion topped with a kale slaw on a challah bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Signature Veggie Black Bean Burger
|$11.95
Seared Veggie Black Bean Burger, Topped with Vegan Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Balsamic Caramelized Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, and Red Pepper Jam on a Local Brioche Bun.