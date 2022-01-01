Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve veggie burritos

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito$7.49
This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Veggie Burrito$10.95
Slow Simmered Pinto Beans with Fresh Cilantro, Salsa Verde Infused Basmati Rice, Sliced Avocado, Homemade Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, and Shredded Iceberg Lettuce.
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$11.50
Black beans , cilantro brown rice, corn, peppers, mushrooms and spinach wrapped in a tortilla, drizzled with aioli.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Monster Veggie Burrito$11.95
More about La Casa de Juana
The Original La Canasta image

 

The Original La Canasta

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Spicy Veggie Potato Burrito$2.99
Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito$7.49
This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese
More about The Original La Canasta
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia

3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
More about d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$8.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

