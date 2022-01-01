Veggie burritos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito
|$7.49
This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Baja Veggie Burrito
|$10.95
Slow Simmered Pinto Beans with Fresh Cilantro, Salsa Verde Infused Basmati Rice, Sliced Avocado, Homemade Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, and Shredded Iceberg Lettuce.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.50
Black beans , cilantro brown rice, corn, peppers, mushrooms and spinach wrapped in a tortilla, drizzled with aioli.
More about La Casa de Juana
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Monster Veggie Burrito
|$11.95
More about The Original La Canasta
The Original La Canasta
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Mini Spicy Veggie Potato Burrito
|$2.99
|Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito
|$7.49
This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese
More about d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave
5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!