Veggie rolls in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Spring Roll$3.50
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Item pic

 

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Tempura Roll$13.00
asparagus / avocado / sweet potato / green onion / sushi sauce
Veggie Roll$13.00
carrot / asparagus / cucumber / avocado / sushi sauce
More about Kaizen
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Egg Rolls$3.99
(3 pcs.) Mixed Vegetable in egg roll wrapper (Fried) Served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Thai E-San
Bop & Roll image

 

Bop & Roll

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Starter Sampler ( Egg roll(2pcs) Veggie Tofu Nuggets (4pcs)Croquette,Gyoza(2pcs)$11.99
Veggie Roll$7.99
Cucumber, avocado, gobo (burdock root) inside/avocado on top
More about Bop & Roll
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Rolls
Fine slices of cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodle wrapped with spring roll skin and fried served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi

2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Veggie Roll$9.00
Green leaf, carrots, cucumber & avocado.
More about Trapper's Sushi

