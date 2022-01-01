Veggie rolls in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$3.50
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
|Veggie Tempura Roll
|$13.00
asparagus / avocado / sweet potato / green onion / sushi sauce
|Veggie Roll
|$13.00
carrot / asparagus / cucumber / avocado / sushi sauce
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$3.99
(3 pcs.) Mixed Vegetable in egg roll wrapper (Fried) Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Bop & Roll
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Starter Sampler ( Egg roll(2pcs) Veggie Tofu Nuggets (4pcs)Croquette,Gyoza(2pcs)
|$11.99
|Veggie Roll
|$7.99
Cucumber, avocado, gobo (burdock root) inside/avocado on top
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Veggie Rolls
Fine slices of cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodle wrapped with spring roll skin and fried served with sweet and sour sauce