Veggie tacos in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Taco$3.50
Sauteed veggies with guacamole, cabbage, cilantro, and chile de arbol salsa.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Item pic

 

El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee

4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Taco$3.69
Cooked separately – Seasoned sliced vegetables – 2 different colored bell peppers, onions, cabbage salt and pepper, soy sauce
More about El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$6.00
Butternut Squash, Garbanzo Beans, Black Beans, Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Corn Tortilla
More about Outlier Cafe

