Waffles in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Sammy (togo)$14.50
Crispy chicken breast marinated in buffalo sauce, Bacon, between 2 Belgian waffles, spicy maple syrup on side,
served w fruit
More about Little O's
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Waffle$6.00
Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup
Old Fashioned Malted Waffle$6.00
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
Protein Waffle$7.50
More about Over Easy
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

 

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BELGIAN WAFFLE$4.59
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (4766 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle$5.00
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Each$4.00
Chicken and Waffle$14.95
fried chicken, buttermilk waffle, whipped butter, and spiced syrup.
Buttermilk Waffle$9.95
Buttermilk Waffle, Applewood Bacon, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Old Fashioned Malted Waffle$6.00
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
Kids Waffle$6.00
Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup
(2) Waffle Dog$8.00
2 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
More about Over Easy
BBQ Trapp Haus image

 

BBQ Trapp Haus

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seasoned Waffle Fries
More about BBQ Trapp Haus
Golden Malted Waffle image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Churro Waffle$12.50
Golden Malted Waffle$9.00
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle$15.95
Homestyle Buttermilk Chicken Breast, served over our crispy waffle dusted in powdered sugar and topped w/ onion straws drizzled with honey. Served with Syrup.
Chicken & Waffle$16.99
Homestyle Buttermilk Chicken Breast, served over our crispy waffle dusted in powdered sugar and topped w/ onion straws drizzled with honey. Served with Syrup.
Golden Waffle$8.95
1 Waffle
Powdered Sugar
Butter on Top
Syrup on Side
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Waffle$7.75
Lemon Ricotta Waffles$11.75
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Belgian Waffle$1.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Banana Nutella$10.50
Waffle & Berries$10.50
More about The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
Golden Malted Waffle image

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churro Waffle$12.50
Golden Malted Waffle$9.00
More about Breakfast Club
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Velvet Waffles$13.00
slow-roasted strawberries & pink peppercorn, cream cheese butter
More about Match Market
Item pic

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle plain$8.50
Waffle Nutella and Bananas$10.50
Waffles Banana & Nutella
• Belgium Style Waffle
• Nutella, Sliced Bananas
• Powder sugar, Whipped cream &
syrup
Waffle and Berries$10.50
Waffles & Berries
Belgium Style Waffle
Whipped butter-cream cheese
Berries, powder sugar & syrup
More about The Bread and Honey House
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Waffle$6.00
Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup
Old Fashioned Malted Waffle$6.00
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
More about Over Easy
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries Breakfast Nachos$16.00
2 eggs any style / waffle fries / green chile pulled pork / black bean relish / cheddar cheese / ranchero sauce / fresh jalapeños / green onions / avocado relish / avocado crema / pico de gallo
Churro Waffle$14.25
cinnamon sugar / vanilla ice cream / nutella / fresh berries
Chicken and Waffles Sandwich$15.00
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

3626 E Ray Road, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1111 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

