Waffles in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve waffles
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Chicken & Waffle Sammy (togo)
|$14.50
Crispy chicken breast marinated in buffalo sauce, Bacon, between 2 Belgian waffles, spicy maple syrup on side,
served w fruit
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Kids Waffle
|$6.00
Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup
|Old Fashioned Malted Waffle
|$6.00
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
|Protein Waffle
|$7.50
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$4.59
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix
|Waffle
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Waffle Each
|$4.00
|Chicken and Waffle
|$14.95
fried chicken, buttermilk waffle, whipped butter, and spiced syrup.
|Buttermilk Waffle
|$9.95
Buttermilk Waffle, Applewood Bacon, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Old Fashioned Malted Waffle
|$6.00
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
|Kids Waffle
|$6.00
Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup
|(2) Waffle Dog
|$8.00
2 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Churro Waffle
|$12.50
|Golden Malted Waffle
|$9.00
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.95
Homestyle Buttermilk Chicken Breast, served over our crispy waffle dusted in powdered sugar and topped w/ onion straws drizzled with honey. Served with Syrup.
|Golden Waffle
|$8.95
1 Waffle
Powdered Sugar
Butter on Top
Syrup on Side
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Plain Waffle
|$7.75
|Lemon Ricotta Waffles
|$11.75
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Strawberry Belgian Waffle
|$1.00
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Waffle Banana Nutella
|$10.50
|Waffle & Berries
|$10.50
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Churro Waffle
|$12.50
|Golden Malted Waffle
|$9.00
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Red Velvet Waffles
|$13.00
slow-roasted strawberries & pink peppercorn, cream cheese butter
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Waffle plain
|$8.50
|Waffle Nutella and Bananas
|$10.50
Waffles Banana & Nutella
• Belgium Style Waffle
• Nutella, Sliced Bananas
• Powder sugar, Whipped cream &
syrup
|Waffle and Berries
|$10.50
Waffles & Berries
Belgium Style Waffle
Whipped butter-cream cheese
Berries, powder sugar & syrup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Kids Waffle
|$6.00
Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup
|Old Fashioned Malted Waffle
|$6.00
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Waffle Fries Breakfast Nachos
|$16.00
2 eggs any style / waffle fries / green chile pulled pork / black bean relish / cheddar cheese / ranchero sauce / fresh jalapeños / green onions / avocado relish / avocado crema / pico de gallo
|Churro Waffle
|$14.25
cinnamon sugar / vanilla ice cream / nutella / fresh berries
|Chicken and Waffles Sandwich
|$15.00