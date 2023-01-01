Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's - 521 w McDowell -

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad (togo)$12.50
Iceberg Wedge, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, heirloom tomatoes, red pepper ranch, onion strings
More about Little O's - 521 w McDowell -
Item pic

 

The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$18.00
Baby Iceberg Head, Blue Cheese Dressing & Crumble, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons, Garlic Chile Crunch
More about The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider - Buck &Rider Arcadia

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dungeness Crab "Wedge" Salad$32.00
iceberg lettuce, egg, heirloom tomatoes, olives, KILLER louie dressing
Wedge Salad$16.00
iceberg, egg, heirloom tomatoes, olives, killer louie dressing
More about Buck &Rider - Buck &Rider Arcadia
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Summer Salad$14.29
More about The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray

