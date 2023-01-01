Wedge salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve wedge salad
PIZZA
Little O's - 521 w McDowell -
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Wedge Salad (togo)
|$12.50
Iceberg Wedge, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, heirloom tomatoes, red pepper ranch, onion strings
The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Baby Iceberg Head, Blue Cheese Dressing & Crumble, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons, Garlic Chile Crunch
Buck &Rider - Buck &Rider Arcadia
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Dungeness Crab "Wedge" Salad
|$32.00
iceberg lettuce, egg, heirloom tomatoes, olives, KILLER louie dressing
|Wedge Salad
|$16.00
iceberg, egg, heirloom tomatoes, olives, killer louie dressing