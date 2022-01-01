Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve wontons

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton Soup$3.00
House Special Wonton Soup$9.95
Cheese Wonton (8 pc)$7.95
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Wontons$16.00
lump snow crab / cream cheese / green onion / sweet chili sauce
More about Kaizen
Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$11.99
Ground pork, mixed vegetables, garlic, wrapped in wontons
Wonton Chips (6)$2.99
1/2 Wonton Soup$6.49
More about Thai E-San
Lylo Swim Club

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wontons with Aioli$4.00
More about Lylo Swim Club
Angel Thai Bistro

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton Soup$17.00
Mix vegetables, onions, cilantro with chicken and shrimps
More about Angel Thai Bistro
GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Wonton$4.95
Fried crispy wonton skin served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Thai Recipe Bistro

