Wontons in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve wontons
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Wonton Soup
|$3.00
|House Special Wonton Soup
|$9.95
|Cheese Wonton (8 pc)
|$7.95
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
|Crab Wontons
|$16.00
lump snow crab / cream cheese / green onion / sweet chili sauce
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Wonton Soup
|$11.99
Ground pork, mixed vegetables, garlic, wrapped in wontons
|Wonton Chips (6)
|$2.99
|1/2 Wonton Soup
|$6.49
Angel Thai Bistro
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Wonton Soup
|$17.00
Mix vegetables, onions, cilantro with chicken and shrimps