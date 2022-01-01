Yellow curry in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Thai E-San
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Royal Yellow Curry
|$0.00
(Yellow Curry)
Your choice of protein with yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions and carrots
|L1 - Royal Yellow Curry
|$0.00
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
Your choice with coconut milk, potatoes and carrots
More about Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Yellow Curry
|$0.00
Yellow curry in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion and carrot
|L- Yellow Curry
|$0.00