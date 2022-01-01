Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve yellow curry

Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Royal Yellow Curry$0.00
(Yellow Curry)
Your choice of protein with yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions and carrots
L1 - Royal Yellow Curry$0.00
More about Thai E-San
Item pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$13.00
Your choice with coconut milk, potatoes and carrots
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry$0.00
Yellow curry in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion and carrot
Yellow Curry$0.00
Yellow curry in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion and carrot
L- Yellow Curry$0.00
More about Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
Item pic

 

Thai Spices AZ - 66 south dobson rd. Ste 133

66 south dobson rd. Ste 133, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$14.95
More about Thai Spices AZ - 66 south dobson rd. Ste 133

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Lox

Ham Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Kale Salad

Ceviche

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Cinnamon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston