Encanto restaurants you'll love

Encanto restaurants
Encanto's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Thai
Must-try Encanto restaurants

Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Royal Yellow Curry
(Yellow Curry)
Your choice of protein with yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions and carrots
Crab Puffs$9.99
(8) Crab meat and cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pa Naeng Curry
Your choice of protein with Pa-Naeng curry paste in coconut milk, green bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves
More about Thai E-San
Clever Koi image

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu$15.00
Panko chicken cutlet, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, and house special aioli. Served on toasted white bread.
Pork Ramen$17.00
Tonkatsu tare, house stock, chashu pork, soft egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, beech mushrooms, scallions, and garlic oil.
Shaking Beef$17.00
Wok roasted filet cuts, bok choy, Chinese broccoli, grape tomatoes, soy marinated frsno chilis, gastrique onions, sesame oil, and furikake.
More about Clever Koi
Banner pic

 

Rosita's Place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Relleno Combo$11.00
Chile stuffed with cheese, chicken or shrimp. Served with rice, beans, and a tortilla.
Cheese Crisp$5.95
Chips$2.50
More about Rosita's Place
Thunderbird Lounge image

 

Thunderbird Lounge

710 W Montecito Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (297 reviews)
More about Thunderbird Lounge
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

3350 N 7th Ave. Suite 100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (113 reviews)
More about Jamba
Across the Pond image

 

Across the Pond

4236 N Central Ave Ste 101,, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about Across the Pond
Rips Bar image

 

Rips Bar

3045 N 16th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Rips Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Encanto

Pad Thai

Chow Mein

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

More near Encanto to explore

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)
