Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Encanto

Go
Encanto restaurants
Toast

Encanto restaurants that serve chow mein

Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chow Mein Noodles
Stir-fried yellow noodles with mixed vegetables and your choice of protein
More about Thai E-San
Chow Mein image

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Chow Mein$9.00
Carrots, soy sauce and crispy chicken strips
Chow Mein$12.00
Yakisoba noodle, long beans, carrots, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, bok choy, furikake, soy, chili oil, and radish sprouts.
*This dish is VEGETARIAN
Pork Belly Chow Mein$9.00
Carrots, soy sauce and pork belly
More about Clever Koi

Browse other tasty dishes in Encanto

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Pad Thai

Map

More near Encanto to explore

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston