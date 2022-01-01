Midtown restaurants you'll love
More about Taco Guild
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$6.00
Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas
|Green Chile Queso
|$8.00
Fire roasted green chiles, cheese blend
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Large flour tortilla with Oaxacan cheese blend served with sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Edgemont
Edgemont
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$12.95
mesquite smoked turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, havarti and roquefort.
|Off the Edge
|$8.95
Mesquite smoked turkey or black forest ham, sweet onion, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli and dijon served on our thick sourdough
|The Carver
|$11.95
Roast Sirloin, slowly cooked thinly sliced, layered with aged white cheddar cheese, crumbled feta, roasted garlic aioli, Dijon mustard, sweet onion, green leaf lettuce and tomato served on our sea salt crusted roll.
More about Switch Restaurant & Bar
Switch Restaurant & Bar
2603 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Full Switch House
|$12.00
Arugula, greens, berries, praline pecans, parmesan, crispy onion strings, balsamic fig dressing.
|Switch Burger
|$16.00
Canadian bacon, goat cheese, arugula, crispy onions, fig balsamic sauce.
|Cowboy Burger
|$16.00
Smokey bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar, aioli, red onions.
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Panang Curry
Panang curry in coconut milk, bell pepper, yellow onion, green bean and lime leaves
|Pad Wood Sen
Glass noodle, yellow onion, egg, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
|Veggie Rolls
Fine slices of cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodle wrapped with spring roll skin and fried served with sweet and sour sauce