Midtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Scroll right

Must-try Midtown restaurants

Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Taco$6.00
Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas
Green Chile Queso$8.00
Fire roasted green chiles, cheese blend
Quesadilla$10.00
Large flour tortilla with Oaxacan cheese blend served with sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Taco Guild
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$12.95
mesquite smoked turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, havarti and roquefort.
Off the Edge$8.95
Mesquite smoked turkey or black forest ham, sweet onion, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli and dijon served on our thick sourdough
The Carver$11.95
Roast Sirloin, slowly cooked thinly sliced, layered with aged white cheddar cheese, crumbled feta, roasted garlic aioli, Dijon mustard, sweet onion, green leaf lettuce and tomato served on our sea salt crusted roll.
More about Edgemont
Switch Restaurant & Bar image

 

Switch Restaurant & Bar

2603 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Switch House$12.00
Arugula, greens, berries, praline pecans, parmesan, crispy onion strings, balsamic fig dressing.
Switch Burger$16.00
Canadian bacon, goat cheese, arugula, crispy onions, fig balsamic sauce.
Cowboy Burger$16.00
Smokey bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar, aioli, red onions.
More about Switch Restaurant & Bar
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Panang Curry
Panang curry in coconut milk, bell pepper, yellow onion, green bean and lime leaves
Pad Wood Sen
Glass noodle, yellow onion, egg, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
Veggie Rolls
Fine slices of cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodle wrapped with spring roll skin and fried served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Thai Recipe Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Burritos

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston