Burritos in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve burritos

Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Burrito$10.00
Choice of protein served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and Oaxacan cheese
More about Taco Guild
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
2 scrambled eggs bacon potatoes salsa cheddar cheese
More about Edgemont
Map

More near Midtown to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston