Burritos in
Midtown
/
Phoenix
/
Midtown
/
Burritos
Midtown restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
Avg 4.1
(8519 reviews)
Grilled Burrito
$10.00
Choice of protein served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and Oaxacan cheese
More about Taco Guild
Edgemont
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
$9.95
2 scrambled eggs bacon potatoes salsa cheddar cheese
More about Edgemont
More near Midtown to explore
Camelback East
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Mountain
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
South Mountain
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston