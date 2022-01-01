North Gateway restaurants you'll love
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
Desert Donuts
3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Pink Rainbow
|$2.75
AKA the Homer Simpson, its dipped in pink icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles. a favorite of all ages..
|Chocolate Rainbow
|$2.75
The classic chocolate dipped with rainbow sprinkles.
|Oreo
|$2.75
Just like the cookie. Dipped in Chocolate icing and topped with Oreo and white drizzle.
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Thai Chowmein
|$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
|Pad Siew
|$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
|Family Size Dumplings
|$10.00
12 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.