Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Gateway restaurants you'll love

Go
North Gateway restaurants
Toast

North Gateway's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Thai
Thai
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try North Gateway restaurants

Desert Donuts image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

Desert Donuts

3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pink Rainbow$2.75
AKA the Homer Simpson, its dipped in pink icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles. a favorite of all ages..
Chocolate Rainbow$2.75
The classic chocolate dipped with rainbow sprinkles.
Oreo$2.75
Just like the cookie. Dipped in Chocolate icing and topped with Oreo and white drizzle.
More about Desert Donuts
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180, Phoenix

Avg 3.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
Family Size Dumplings$10.00
12 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
LIMóN Urban Kitchen image

 

LIMóN Urban Kitchen

2750 W. Dove Valley Road 190, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about LIMóN Urban Kitchen
Map

More near North Gateway to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston