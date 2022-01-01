Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in North Mountain

North Mountain restaurants
North Mountain restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Platter - Serves 15$63.75
Carmen’s Burrito Platters satisfy big appetites! Each platter contains 15 full-size burritos brimming with your choice of our authentic fillings wrapped in fresh flour tortillas.
Burrito Box$11.99
Each box includes a tasty burrito with the filling of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Burrito$10.00
This burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! Your choice of smoked green chili (contains BBQ meat), ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese.
Red Chile Burrito$12.00
Our house smoked brisket, blend of 5 dried chilies, onions, garlic and chicken stock.
Bean Burrito$10.00
Ranch style beans slow cooked with our BBQ meats rolled in a tortilla. Get it enchilada style for an extra treat!
More about Little Miss BBQ

