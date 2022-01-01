Burritos in North Mountain
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
|Burrito Platter - Serves 15
|$63.75
Carmen’s Burrito Platters satisfy big appetites! Each platter contains 15 full-size burritos brimming with your choice of our authentic fillings wrapped in fresh flour tortillas.
|Burrito Box
|$11.99
Each box includes a tasty burrito with the filling of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Little Miss BBQ
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Green Chili Burrito
|$10.00
This burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! Your choice of smoked green chili (contains BBQ meat), ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese.
|Red Chile Burrito
|$12.00
Our house smoked brisket, blend of 5 dried chilies, onions, garlic and chicken stock.
|Bean Burrito
|$10.00
Ranch style beans slow cooked with our BBQ meats rolled in a tortilla. Get it enchilada style for an extra treat!