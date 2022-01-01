Enchiladas in North Mountain
North Mountain restaurants that serve enchiladas
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food - Next-Day Catering
8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
|Chicken Enchilada Platter - Serves 10
|$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
|Cheese Enchilada Platter - Serves 10
|$48.00
Carmen’s cheese enchiladas are a classic treat, filled with a blend of authentic queso, cheddar, and our signature blend of mellow spices for an irresistible flavor. Each platter contains 20 Carmen’s tantalizing cheese enchiladas.
|Beef Enchilada Platter - Serves 10
|$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Enchilada Plate
|$17.00
Three BBQ red chili enchiladas (filling with pulled pork, brisket, sausage and turkey) smothered with our red chili sauce topped with red onions, cilantro and cheese (oaxaca, cheddar & fresco). Served with a side of beans and cilantro lime coleslaw. No substitutions.