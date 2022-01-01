Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in North Mountain

North Mountain restaurants
North Mountain restaurants that serve enchiladas

Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food - Next-Day Catering

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada Platter - Serves 10$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
Cheese Enchilada Platter - Serves 10$48.00
Carmen’s cheese enchiladas are a classic treat, filled with a blend of authentic queso, cheddar, and our signature blend of mellow spices for an irresistible flavor. Each platter contains 20 Carmen’s tantalizing cheese enchiladas.
Beef Enchilada Platter - Serves 10$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food - Next-Day Catering
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchilada Plate$17.00
Three BBQ red chili enchiladas (filling with pulled pork, brisket, sausage and turkey) smothered with our red chili sauce topped with red onions, cilantro and cheese (oaxaca, cheddar & fresco). Served with a side of beans and cilantro lime coleslaw. No substitutions.
More about Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope

