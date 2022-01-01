Paradise Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Paradise Valley restaurants
Toast

Paradise Valley's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Paradise Valley restaurants

Taphouse Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
8" The Old Stand By$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
8" Alfredo$12.00
Alfredo sauce • chicken breast • chopped bacon • green onion
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Chelsea's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Chelsea's Kitchen

5040 N 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (3784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Belly Tacos$29.00
award winner, braised & beautiful
Chips and Guacamole$15.00
charred tomatillo salsa, all house-made
LGO Reserve Ribeye Tacos$25.00
mesquite grilled medium rare
More about Chelsea's Kitchen
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
The Crying Pig$12.00
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
Biscuit & Gravy$10.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuits smothered with scratch-made gravy
More about Over Easy
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Western Breakfast Bagel$5.99
Scrambled egg, Ham, Peppers, Onion, and American Cheese
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Monte Cristo$15.99
Oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Dipped in batter, fried crisp, and served with strawberry jam. Served with your choice of Side
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Yolk Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers$12.95
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Monterey Jack
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
Classic Pancakes (2)$8.95
2 sweet cream pancakes topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$8.95
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Marigold Maison | Phoenix image

 

Marigold Maison | Phoenix

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka$14.00
Marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, tandoori spices, and served over onions and peppers
Marigold Naan$4.00
Light and soft white flour bread
Samosa Chaat (Savory Pastry)$7.00
Stuffed with potato, green peas, spices
and topped with chickpeas, chaat masala, yogurt, mint, tamarind
More about Marigold Maison | Phoenix

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Paradise Valley

Omelettes

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Fried Steaks

Burritos

Pancakes

Map

More near Paradise Valley to explore

Central City

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston