Paradise Valley American restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese
|$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
|8" The Old Stand By
|$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
|8" Alfredo
|$12.00
Alfredo sauce • chicken breast • chopped bacon • green onion
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Chelsea's Kitchen
5040 N 40th St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$29.00
award winner, braised & beautiful
|Chips and Guacamole
|$15.00
charred tomatillo salsa, all house-made
|LGO Reserve Ribeye Tacos
|$25.00
mesquite grilled medium rare
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers
|$12.95
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Monterey Jack
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
|Classic Pancakes (2)
|$8.95
2 sweet cream pancakes topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$8.95
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2