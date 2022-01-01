Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Paradise Valley

Go
Paradise Valley restaurants
Toast

Paradise Valley restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Blueberry Pancakes$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup
More about Over Easy
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Bacon Pancakes$13.99
2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and bacon crumble and garnished with fresh blueberries and a sprinkle of bacon crumble. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Blueberry Granola Pancakes$13.49
2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and all- natural homemade granola then garnished with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with granola. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Paradise Valley

Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Ham Steaks

Mac And Cheese

Omelettes

Chai Lattes

Waffles

Chili

Map

More near Paradise Valley to explore

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston