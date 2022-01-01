Blueberry pancakes in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Kids Blueberry Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Blueberry Bacon Pancakes
|$13.99
2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and bacon crumble and garnished with fresh blueberries and a sprinkle of bacon crumble. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
|Blueberry Granola Pancakes
|$13.49
2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and all- natural homemade granola then garnished with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with granola. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar