Caesar salad in Paradise Valley

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Real Caesar Salad$11.00
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, fresh lemon, herbed Caesar dressing, mascarpone cheese stuffed croutons
Marinated Skirt Steak +3 | Shrimp +2 | Chicken +2
Ahi or Blackened Cod +2
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Chicken Salad$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
More about Over Easy
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$7.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.95
House blend lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and tossed in caesar dressing. (all salads are tossed wtih dressing) | Add cage-free chicken +3.59
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar

