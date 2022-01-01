Caesar salad in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve caesar salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|The Real Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, fresh lemon, herbed Caesar dressing, mascarpone cheese stuffed croutons
Marinated Skirt Steak +3 | Shrimp +2 | Chicken +2
Ahi or Blackened Cod +2
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Caesar Chicken Salad
|$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Caesar Salad
|$7.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
|Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing