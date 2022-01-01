Chicken salad in Paradise Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Chicken Salad$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
More about Over Easy
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Full$12.99
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Alex's Asian Chicken Salad$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

