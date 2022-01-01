Chicken salad in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Caesar Chicken Salad
|$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Chicken Salad Full
|$12.99
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
|Alex's Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
|Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing